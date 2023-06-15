West Bengal Panchayat Polls: 1 Dead, 2 Injured; Violence Reported At Several Places On Last Day Of Nomination Filing | ANI

Kolkata: One person was killed and two others were severely injured in a fierce gun-battle between two groups at Chopra in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Thursday afternoon. Three persons were allegedly shot at in North Dinajpur when they were on their way to file nominations for the panchayat polls.

The CPI(M) claimed that the three injured persons were supporters of the Left Front and the Congress, who were shot at when they were going to the Chopra Block office for filing nominations.

Additionally, Violence erupted at Sainthia BDO office in Ahmadpur, Birbhum District, on the last day of nomination for West Bengal panchayat polls. Although no casualties were reported in this incident. Videos of the same have surfaced on social media.

CPI(M) claims TMC behind the attacks

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim alleged that the TMC was behind the attack.

The ruling TMC dismissed the allegation.

Incidents of violence were also reported from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district and Saithia in Birbhum district over the filing of nominations on the last day.

Situation like the "Russia-Ukraine war"

Lashing out at the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government over the alleged violence during the filing of nominations for Panchayat polls, Bharatiya Janata Party state general secretary Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation from her post.

Comparing the situation with the "Russia-Ukraine war", the BJP leader said that if central forces are not sent, there will be a "bloodbath" in the state.

The matter pertains to the alleged incidents of violence in the state during the filing of nominations for the Panchayat polls, where several Opposition leaders have alleged that they are being assaulted.

Polling for nearly 75,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system will be held on July 8.

(with agency inputs)

