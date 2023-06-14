 CBI Summons West Bengal Principal Secretary Again In Recruitment Scam Probe
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBI Summons West Bengal Principal Secretary Again In Recruitment Scam Probe

CBI Summons West Bengal Principal Secretary Again In Recruitment Scam Probe

Manish Jain, Principal Secretary of West Bengal school education department has been asked to appear before the CBI officers at its Kolkata office on Thursday

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
CBI Summons Principal Secretary Of School Education Department In West Bengal Job Scam | (ANI Photo)

The CBI has summoned the principal secretary of the West Bengal school education department to appear before it in connection with the ongoing probe into the irregularities in recruitment in state government jobs, an official of the probe body said on Wednesday. Manish Jain has been asked to appear before the central probe agency’s officers at its city office on Thursday morning, he said.

Jain’s name surfaced during the interrogation of the arrested former state minister Partha Chatterjee. When the bureaucrat appears before the CBI on Thursday it will be his second appearance before the probe agency in the same case.

Manish Jain has been asked to come to our office for questioning tomorrow for the ongoing investigation of the recruitment scam. Our officers are ready with a few sets of questions, the CBI official said. There is ample evidence that Jain was aware that there were some irregularities in the recruitment process, he said.

Jain will be questioned specifically about his involvement. There are several files where his signatures have been found, proving that he had knowledge about the irregularities in the recruitment process, the official said. Jain was summoned and questioned for more than five hours during his last appearance at the CBI office last year.

Read Also
Bengal school job scam: Bhadra names Partha Chatterjee kingpin
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

CBI Summons West Bengal Principal Secretary Again In Recruitment Scam Probe

CBI Summons West Bengal Principal Secretary Again In Recruitment Scam Probe

16 Atal schools to become functional from July

16 Atal schools to become functional from July

NMC Revises NEET UG Age and Tie-Breaking Criteria; Applicable From Next Year

NMC Revises NEET UG Age and Tie-Breaking Criteria; Applicable From Next Year

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Out at cuet.nta.nic.in: Download Link Here

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Out at cuet.nta.nic.in: Download Link Here

Mangalore University Approves 3 New Affiliated Colleges

Mangalore University Approves 3 New Affiliated Colleges