 West Bengal: Over 50 Shops Gutted In Massive Fire At Howrah Market; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Over 50 Shops Gutted In Massive Fire At Howrah Market; Visuals Surface

West Bengal: Over 50 Shops Gutted In Massive Fire At Howrah Market; Visuals Surface

Local shopkeepers alleged that the fire has led to damages to hundreds of shops. One of the officials said that many shops are located at the place.

ANIUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal: Over 50 Shops Gutted In Massive Fire At Howrah Market; Visuals Surface |

West Bengal: A massive fire broke out in Howrah in the early hours of Friday in which over 50 shops were burnt. A total of 12 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Visuals of the incident have surfaced on the internet.

Speaking about the incident, Divisional Fire Officer Ranjan Kumar Ghosh said, "As soon as we got information about the incident, fire engines were sent to the spot immediately from the Howrah headquarter. We are working to put out the fire. However there is some water problem." Local shopkeepers alleged that the fire has led to damages to hundreds of shops. One of the officials said that many shops are located at the place.

No reports of causalties have been reported so far in the blaze.

Further details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Over 50 Shops Gutted In Massive Fire At Howrah Market; Visuals Surface

West Bengal: Over 50 Shops Gutted In Massive Fire At Howrah Market; Visuals Surface

Uttarakhand Rains: Part Of Gairsain-Karnprayag NH Washed Away, People Stranded; Dramatic Visuals...

Uttarakhand Rains: Part Of Gairsain-Karnprayag NH Washed Away, People Stranded; Dramatic Visuals...

Manipur Sexual Assault Case: Agitated Mob Burns Down Home Of Main Accused Huirem Herodas Meitei In...

Manipur Sexual Assault Case: Agitated Mob Burns Down Home Of Main Accused Huirem Herodas Meitei In...

Jaipur: 3 Earthquakes Jolt City In Span Of Half An Hour; Visuals Surface

Jaipur: 3 Earthquakes Jolt City In Span Of Half An Hour; Visuals Surface

Kartarpur Corridor Shut For 3 Days Due To Floods In Ravi River

Kartarpur Corridor Shut For 3 Days Due To Floods In Ravi River