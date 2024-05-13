Delhi Police Constable Arrested For Allegedly Killing 58-Yr-Old Man Due To Rash Driving At Sarojini Nagar

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable was arrested after a 58-year-old pedestrian man was killed allegedly after being hit by a speeding vehicle driven by the former in the national capital's Bhikaji Cama Place on Monday morning.

Delhi Police Reaches The Spot

After receiving information about the incident that took place in the early hours today, Delhi Police personnel from Sarojini Nagar Station team rushed to the spot and found the body of the victim. The vehicle, involved in the accident was also found at the site.

The accident took place near the Bhikaji Cama Place Metro Station Gate Number 2. The deceased was identified as Baijnath, a resident of Trilokpuri in East Delhi.

The crime team and FSL (Foreign Science Laboratory) team conducted a thorough inspection from the spot and took all the needed samples. The driver of the offending vehicle was posted at the Rajinder Nagar Police Station in the national capital.

The accused constable was arrested and case under IPC Section 279/304-A was registered against him at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station.

Delhi Police said it is further investigating the case