West Bengal: Our judiciary is the last frontier for getting justice, says CM Mamata Banerjee

WB CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: At a joint programme with the Chief Justice and other judges of Calcutta High Court on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the judges to clear the pending cases.

“Our judiciary is the last frontier for getting justice and upholding constitutional rights. It is the pillar of democracy, it is the pillar of commoners, who eagerly hope for justice from the courts. Please let the judiciary remain sanctified. I only have one request from our learned justices, we need more women judges in our courts. The number of women judges is too less at the moment, I appeal to judges to clear all backlog of cases and not prolong people’s search for justice,” mentioned Mamata.

Stating that the Calcutta High Court is one of the oldest High Courts in our country, Mamata mentioned that the high court has witnessed great cases during the Independence movement.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the Trinamool Congress government had helped in the establishment of 7 POCSO Courts, and 19 Human Rights Courts.

“There were 88 fast track courts run by the central government. Then we came to power in 2011 and we continued with 88 Fast Track courts with the initiative of the state government. t. A total of 55 Fast-Track courts are solely dedicated to women,” further added Mamata.

At the inaugural programme of the new state secretariat which is close to Calcutta High Court Mamata also urged the media to stop ‘media trial’.

“Let us not resort to media trials. Let us rely on the truth and hard facts and evidence, and not on hearsay reports. Instead of defaming, let us project real news,” mentioned Mamata without naming any particular case.