West Bengal: NIA charge-sheets two accused in Nimtita blast case

Kolkata: NIA charge-sheets two accused in the case of bomb explosion at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad which had injured a former West Bengal minister.

According to NIA investigation it has been revealed that the charge-sheeted accused persons Sahidul Islam and Abu Samad had hatched a criminal conspiracy to kill former labor minister Jakir Hossain to strike terror in minds of people ahead of the recently concluded assembly polls in West Bengal.

Notably, the blast took place on February 17 at Nimtita Railway Station, Murshidabad, West Bengal resulting in serious injuries to 22 persons including Jakir Hossain. The IED was triggered when Hossain, along with 70 supporters of TMC, was entering Nimtita Railway Station, Murshidabad. The NIA had taken over the investigation of this case from the West Bengal CID in the first week of March.

The NIA sources confirmed that the culprits are booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and also IPC sections like 307, 326, 120B have been slapped against the accused that are currently in judicial custody.

“The two accused, apart from UAPA act have been charged under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, including explosive substance) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC,” said the NIA sources.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 08:24 AM IST