West Bengal News: Howrah Sex Racket Prime Accused Held, Kingpin Still Absconding

Kolkata: West Bengal Police on Wednesday arrested Ariyan Khan, one of the prime accused in the Howrah shady film racket, from a hideout in Kolkata's Golf Green area, a senior officer said.

Besides Ariyan, one of his accomplices, a minor, has also been apprehended from Narendrapur in South 24 Parganas, police said.

Ariyan was produced before Howrah district court and remanded to police custody for nine days.

The minor was taken to a juvenile justice home under the provisions of the state Juvenile Justice Act.

Ariyan was arrested after being on the run for five days, the officer said, adding that his mother and the key accused in the case, Shweta Khan alias Fultusi, still remain absconding.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We have held Ariyan from a residence in Golf Green. He is currently being questioned. We will share the details of our investigation with you soon," Howrah Police Commissioner Praveen Tripathi told reporters.

A team of Howrah City Police personnel picked up Ariyan around 11 am from an intersection on Prince Ghulam Mohammad Shah Road under Golf Green PS, sources said.

Another team raided a house on Deshapran Sashmal Road in the neighbourhood on Tuesday evening after receiving a tip-off that Shweta could be hiding there, but failed to catch her.

Earlier, Howrah City Police had detained Shweta's mother for questioning.

Shweta's youngest child, her three-year-old daughter, has also been rescued by police from the residence of an unidentified person in the city.

Shocking events came to light last week after a 22-year-old woman from Panihati area in North 24-Parganas managed to escape the clutches of the mother-son duo who had allegedly confined her in their Bankra-Fakirpara flat in Domjur, Howrah, for the past five months and mercilessly tortured her for not agreeing to work as a bar dancer.

She was allegedly lured by Ariyan to his Domjur property, Ishara Productions, under the pretext of offering a job at his event management company, which police have now confirmed to be a fake entity and a front for the racket run by the mother-son duo.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Critical Care Unit at the state-run Sagar Dutta Hospital with serious and multiple injuries on her head, limbs and internal organs.

The woman alleged that she was regularly assaulted by Shweta, who broke the victim's hands, feet and teeth and was beaten up with iron rods and left starving after she refused to accede to her demands.

Police confirmed that the minor, who was picked up alongside Ariyan, was also directly involved in the torture.

Ariyan, police said, was slapped with relevant non-bailable sections under the BNS for attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt and outrage of modesty, among others.

The details of the case popped up in public domain, subsequent to the victim alerting police about bar dancer Shweta's modus operandi of luring girls through her son's fake event management firm and then forcing them to work as dancers in shady bars.

Locals alleged that the family ran a unit of making pornography films from the Domjur property.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of the case, the National Commission for Women has written to the West Bengal DGP seeking an action-taken report within the next 48 hours.

"The commission strongly condemns this barbaric act and Hon'ble Chairperson NCW has written to the DGP of West Bengal seeking immediate arrest of the accused under relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and has also directed that the victim be provided with free medical care and psychological counselling. A detailed action taken report must be submitted to the commission within 3 days," the NCW wrote on X on Tuesday evening.

The victim's mother has also reportedly written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, seeking justice for her daughter after reports that her physical condition deteriorated since Tuesday.

"I have written to the chief minister seeking justice for my daughter, whose condition remains critical. I have faith in her administration. I am happy that Ariyan has now been arrested. But his mother, who is the kingpin of the racket, must also be arrested without delay," she told a Bengali news channel.

Read Also Pune Police Bust Sex Racket Disguised As Massage Parlour In Chandan Nagar, Rescue 5 Women

"We thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for responding to our appeal and facilitating the arrest of Ariyan Khan and the detention of Khan's younger sister. We demand that Khan's mother be arrested soon. We also demand exemplary punishment for those involved in the brutal torture of my sister. Presently, we are only praying for her speedy recovery," the victim's brother told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)