 West Bengal News: BJP MLA Pays Tribute to Hindus Killed In Murshidabad Violence; Suvendu Adhikari Holds 'Nari Samman Yatra' (VIDEO)
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari held a ‘Nari Samman Yatra’ at Bolpur in Birbhum district against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal’s comments while speaking with Bolpur IC Liton Haldar.

Aritra Singha Updated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislators on Monday had paid respect to the Hindus who died during Murshidabad violence.

“We had thought that the name of Harigobinda Das and his son Chandan Das would be taken during the obituary session on the opening day of the monsoon session of the Assembly. This father and son were killed mercilessly during Murshidabad violence just because they were Hindus. We observed a minute silence outside the Assembly for them,” said BJP leader Shankar Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari held a ‘Nari Samman Yatra’ at Bolpur in Birbhum district against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal’s comments while speaking with Bolpur IC Liton Haldar.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said that after BJP comes to power in Bengal Mondal will be sent to jail.

“I assure everyone that after BJP comes to power in the state Anubrata Mondal will be sent to jail and strict action will also be taken against those who are protecting people like Mondal,” said Adhikari.

On the other hand, slamming Adhikari, TMC leader Shahsi Panja said, “Suvendu Adhikari had said that if BJP comes to power they will give more money for housing schemes. We want to know in which BJP ruled state extra money is given for housing schemes? We all know that the central government had frozen several lakh crores of rupees due for Bengal.”

