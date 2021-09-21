West Bengal: Newly appointed BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar urges defected leaders to rejoin party

Kolkata: Soon after getting appointed as the West Bengal BJP chief, Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday after being felicitated at BJP Hastings office in Kolkata said that TMC government is running ‘Taliban rule’ in West Bengal.

Addressing the media, Sukanta said that those who follow the ideology of BJP will never defect to any other political party.

“Those who have defected should come back and the TMC by taking a few MPs and MLAs cannot break the BJP. The ground level workers and cadres are the actual strength of the saffron camp,” said the West Bengal BJP chief.

Slamming the bureaucrats' silence on post-poll violence, Sukanata said that even they are ‘relishing’ the violence.

“Incidents of post poll violence were not seen anywhere but in Bengal. After the poll results a particular community had been instructed to kill the Hindus,” claimed the newly inducted BJP chief.

Sukanta also added that he will make the organization strong and manage the people in order to win more than 18 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Parliamentary election.

“Less management had made BJP lose the recently concluded Assembly polls. We need to make the organization stronger in order to win more parliamentarians. Currently our focus is on the Bhabanipur bypoll so that the unelected Chief Minister loses again,” further added Sukanta.

Talking about recent defector Babul Supriyo, Sukanta said that maybe in future they will unite again to fight the TMC.

The West Bengal BJP Chief also claimed that even if TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee wins all the Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal she can never become the Prime Minister of the country.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president and former state chief Dilip Ghosh said that he will continue to fight for the benefit of Bengal and people of Bengal.

“Whatever the Central leaders say I will abide by it and apart from Delhi will continue to fight for Bengal. Sukanta is the youngest party chief as the BJP believes in bringing forward the new faces,” said Ghosh.

However, countering Sukanta’s ‘Taliba’ claims, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the ‘biggest Taliban of the country’.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 06:00 PM IST