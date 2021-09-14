West Bengal: New row in Visva- Bharati University after students denied link to attend classes

Santiniketan: Visva-Bharati students have decided to move Calcutta High Court after they were not given online links to join the classes.

On Tuesday, the three rusticated students who were reinstated in the college following the verdict of Calcutta High Court said that though the college had given them permission to start the classes but didn’t give the necessary links to participate in the online classes.

“The college authorities are not even paying heed to the verdict of the High Court and are not cooperating with us, so there is no place but to knock on the door of the High Court again,” said a protesting student.

Notably, the main door which the Calcutta High Court had asked to vacate as the students were initially protesting there was also seen closed on Tuesday after the College Administration had decided to keep it closed.

On August 23, the VC had rusticated three students for taking part in the campus protest in January following which the students started protesting outside the campus.

It can be recalled that political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party started long back over the vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty of Visva-Bharati University and the TMC claimed that Chakraborty worked at the behest of the BJP.

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen also slammed Bidyut stating that he is working as BJP cadres, after the VC claimed that Sen had an ‘illegal procession’ in the varsity campus.

Mudslinging was also common during the poll campaign during the recently concluded Assembly polls as the TMC alleged that the BJP is politicking the central varsity started by the Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore after the BJP allegedly held a poll campaign within the varsity campus.

It can be recalled that in March a physics teacher of Visva-Bharati, who along with his colleague had filed a police complaint against the vice-chancellor for allegedly confining teachers of the English department. Both the teaching and the non-teaching staff had also asked to ‘socially boycott’ the vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:32 PM IST