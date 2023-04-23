West Bengal: NCPCR chairperson claims police didn't record statement of deceased Rajbangshi girl's family, demands CBI probe

Kolkata: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanungo who along with three representatives of NCPCR, had visited the family members of the deceased Rajbangshi girl at Kaliyaganj district of North Dinajpur claimed that the police even on Sunday didn’t record the statement of the family members.

“National Commission had visited the state from New Delhi but the local police didn’t record the statement of the family members. This shows the motive of the police. The police were working at the behest of the state government. Despite informing them the Investigating Officer (IO) didn’t meet me nor was I allowed to meet the doctor who has done the autopsy of the girl,” said Kanungo.

‘Political color’

On the other hand, the state child rights commission (WBCPCR) chairperson Ananya Chakraborty alleged that they were waiting in the circuit house where the two commissions were supposed to meet but the national panel didn’t go there.

WBCPCR chairperson also claimed that the state chapter of the child rights commission doesn’t see any ‘political color’ while working for the people.

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed at several places of Kaliyaganj district following the clashes between police and locals over the death of a 17-year-old Rajbangshi girl.

Though state police have arrested a few people in connection to the murder but the family member demanded a CBI probe as they are not keeping faith in the police.

Political uproar

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen claimed that the primary autopsy report claimed that the death of the girl happened due to poison.

“Post-Mortem report ultimately reveals the reason for a person’s death and it is stating that the death of the girl happened due to consumption of poison. A bottle of poison is also found beside the body. BJP is playing the politics of vultures. They (BJP) are trying to catch fish in troubled waters and instigate violence,” mentioned Sen.

However, BJP claimed that even where there is ‘problem’ in TMC members' family they even keep ‘faith’ in the CBI probe.