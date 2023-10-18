West Bengal: Mother Loses Son To Blood Cancer, Becomes 'Durga Mata' For Underprivileged Children

Shimanti Das | FPJ

Kolkata: At a time when the entire state of West Bengal is busy with Durga Puja, the Free Press Journal got to know about a real-life Durga who after losing her only son to blood cancer became mother to several underprivileged children.

Talking to FPJ, Shimanti Das, who runs a school for less privileged children called Joyjeet Das memorial school, said that she had dedicated the school to her dead son and also that the school was under on the first death anniversary of her son.

Reaching out to underprivileged children

"Our main aim is to provide a holistic and child friendly education. We initiate to enhance access to primary education and for disadvantaged children. Our organisation believes in the complete upbringing of it's children and that is why our methodology is said to be an integrated and unique one. We have completed 20 years and at present we have a massive number of students. (Morning-103; boys:50 and girls:53)

(Evening-116; boy:43 and girls:73)

We also have 16 sponsored children.(Boys:7 and girls:9).Our children belong to the age group of 2+ to 6+ and after providing them assistance for two years we admit them to various government formal schools.

Free play school for children

It is a free 'play school' for the less privileged children. We also provide remedial classes so that none of them waste any academic year or are a dropout since most of them are first-generation learners," said Das also adding that nutritious food is also given to the children so that they remain healthy.

Recently, Max Fashion has given her the honour of #Amio Durga Award. (Even I am Durga).

Das also mentioned that once a year she conducts an exhibition with the mothers of these underprivileged children where the mothers showcase their skill and the entire profit from this exhibition are distributed among the mothers.

