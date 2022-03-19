West Bengal: 5 of our sisters are serving people in war-hit Ukraine, says Missionaries of Charity Superior General Sister Mary Joseph

Kolkata: Missionaries of Charity’s new Superior General Sister Mary Joseph on Saturday said that five of their sisters are in Ukraine and are serving people even during the current crisis.

“All are children of God. Even during this crisis there are five sisters who are continuously working to serve the affected people in Ukraine. We have one Missionary of Charity house in Ukraine and five houses in Russia. The sisters are constantly in touch with us,” said the new Superior General of MoC.

The Sister also stated that law and order have ‘deteriorated’ in Ukraine as God is ‘absent’ there and also that the Missionary of Charity is always praying so that peace is restored between Russia and Ukraine.

Stating that everyone is ‘Child of God’, the sister said that she always follows the path shown by Mother Teresa.

“I was very young when I was introduced to the Missionary of Charity. But the way Mother told me I always try to follow that. She always believed that everyone is equal in front of God and everyone should be served equally. Mother always respected every religion and gave them due respect,” further said Sister Mary.

Talking about the FCRA issue, Sister Mary Joseph said that there was a ‘technical glitch’ that was sorted.

Speaking on Hijab controversy, Sister Mary said a Muslim child has her right and it should be respected as every child is God’s child and universal brotherhood is the culture of the country.

“India’s culture and spiritual culture is very royal. Temples. Mosques and churches are given equal respect. I also pray for universal brotherhood," she said.

“I can’t change others. I must go with my inspiration that you are a child of God I must respect you. My project is small. I can't change the whole world, it’s beyond me. Mother has always been like that if there is suffering take care of that but to set the whole world I have no time,” further mentioned the newly appointed Superior general.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:59 PM IST