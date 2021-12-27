West Bengal: War of words between TMC, BJP after CM Mamata Banerjee claims Centre froze bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity

Kolkata: New war of words started after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Central government for freezing the bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity (MoC).

Taking to Twitter Mamata said, “Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.”

Soon after Mamata Banerjee’s tweet, PIB took to twitter and mentioned, “Ministry of Home Affairs did not freeze bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity (MoC). State Bank of India informed that MoC itself sent a request to @TheOfficialSBI to freeze its accounts.”

“The renewal application under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for the renewal of FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was refused on 25 Dec 2021 for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011. No request / revision application has been received from Missionaries of Charity (MoC) for review of this refusal of renewal,” read the release of PIB.

TMC rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien also slammed the BJP led Central government and claimed that only TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee stands by the side of the poor and needy.

“After a filthy hit job on Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity on December 25,now MHA is doing what it does best: SPIN DOCTORING & a COVER UP. India has an Opposition that will fight the good fight. And I have a leader who will always stand up for the oppressed @MamataOfficial.”

LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the CM has used social media unethically. "My demand is very clear, an unconditional apology to the nation from her. Mamata Banerjee’s intention is totally fabricated and mala fide," he added.

However, Superior general of Missionaries of Charity M. Prema MC said that FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity has neither been suspended or canceled.

“Further there is no freeze ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs on any of our bank accounts,” said Prema.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:33 PM IST