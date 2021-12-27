After Mamata Banerjee's accusation, Home Ministry says it did not freeze bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said it did not freeze bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity (MoC), which was founded by Mother Teresa. It said the State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its bank accounts.

The MHA, however, said MoC's application for renewal of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration was refused on December 25 for not meeting eligibility conditions as some adverse inputs were received.

In a statement, MHA said: "The renewal application under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for the renewal of FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was refused on 25 Dec 2021 for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011. No request / revision application has been received from Missionaries of Charity (MoC) for review of this refusal of renewal."

"Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was registered under FCRA vide Registration No 147120001 and its registration was valid up-to 31 Oct 2021. The validity was subsequently extended up-to 31 Dec 2021 along with other FCRA Associations whose renewal application were pending renewal," it added.

"However, while considering the MoC's renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed. In consideration of these inputs on record, the renewal application of MoC was not approved. The FCRA registration of MoC was valid up-to 31st December 2021. MHA did not freeze any accounts of MoC. State Bank of India has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its accounts," it further said.

This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Centre has frozen all bank accounts of MoC.

Expressing shock, Banerjee said that this move has left Missionaries of Charity's 22,000 patients and employees without food and medicines.

"Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines," she tweeted.

"While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised," Banerjee added.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 06:49 PM IST