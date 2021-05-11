West Bengal: More electric buses to run in state as petrol and diesel prices skyrocket

Kolkata: A day after taking oath as West Bengal transport minister Firhad Hakim said that more electric buses will be made available in keeping with the contact price hike of petroleum products.

Addressing the media, Firhad claimed that not just electric busses but the number of government-run busses will increase in number to ease the passengers.

“Due to the constant price hike on petroleum products by the BJP led Central government, the West Bengal government has decided to introduce more electric busses so that the price of the ticket doesn’t increase much,” said Firhad.

The West Bengal Transport Minister also added that in Kolkata several new autoroutes will be made so that people can commute easily.