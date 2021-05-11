West Bengal: CID to move court as six officers fail to attend interrogation in connection with Sitalkuchi killings

Kolkata: CID officials said it will move court as the six summoned officers in connection to Sitalkuchi killings during the fourth phase of polling didn’t appear before it on Tuesday.

A day after summoning two CISF personnel and four police of Cooch Behar, the six officers on Tuesday failed to appear in front of CID for being quizzed about the Sitalkuchi open firing that claimed four lives.

According to CID sources, the officials on Tuesday confirmed that they will move the court against the six officers.

“Apart from moving the court, the CID is also planning to summon former SP of Cooch Behar Debashish Dhar and Cooch Behar SDPO Surojit Mandal for interrogation,” claimed the sources.

However, talking to the Free Press Journal, till the time of reporting, former Cooch Behar SP Debashish Dhar didn’t get any intimation from the CID.

The CID sources also confirmed that an official of Quick Response Team (QRT) has also been summoned for quizzing.

It is pertinent to mention that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had time and again during the poll campaign said that after coming back to power she will take strict action against the people who were instrumental in Sitalkuchi firing that claimed four lives.

Meanwhile, one member each from the families of the four deceased people have been given a job by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.