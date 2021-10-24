West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee slams BJP government over alleged attack on TMC's Sushmita Dev

Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her anger against the saffron party for attacking TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev in Tripura and spoke about violence unleashed against the Trinamool Congress workers in Tripura.

“The saffron party is attacking Santosh Mohan Dev’s daughter Sushmita Dev in Tripura and claims there is violence in West Bengal. They should first bring back democracy in Tripura before raising a finger at West Bengal. This state is peaceful,” said Mamata.

Claiming that the BJP government is purposely not allowing TMC to hold meetings in Tripura, the West Bengal Chief Minister claimed that the BJP government is afraid of the TMC.

“On one side they don’t allow TMC to hold meetings in Tripura and on the other side they don't even do proper treatment of the injured TMC cadres. An injured TMC cadre from Tripura is admitted in a hospital in Kolkata as treatment was not allowed in Tripura,” said Mamata.

Notably, TMC Leaders and cadres were allegedly attacked by BJP goons on Thursday while they were launching the ‘Tripurar jonno Trinammol’ (Trinamool for Tripura) program to spread the developmental works done by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

Talking to the media, TMC Rajya Sabha MP said that they had complained to DG and had asked the police to arrest the alleged culprits who attacked them at the TMC leaders and cadres at a TMC party program in Agartala on Friday.

“We met the ADG as the miscreants didn’t wear masks or cover their faces for which they are identified and we had even submitted the video footage. The Trinamool Congress won’t back down and will stand tall at Tripura against the atrocities of BJP,” said Sushmita.

Sushmita also slammed the Tripura police and alleged that they are working at the behest of the BJP government.

Taking further potshots at the BJP government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP led central government for increasing the radius of the Border Security Force (BSF).

“I am not against any agencies but the Central government using their agencies is trying to grab more power but the authentic report of the happening is not given to the people. Bengal however has cordial relations with all the neighboring countries,” added the TMC Supremo.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 10:39 PM IST