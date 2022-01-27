West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari agitates after he was stopped to reach Bikash Bhawan, demands re-opening of schools

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy was stopped by police while he was visiting Bikash Bhawan to submit a deputation to start the schools and colleges.

Soon after his convoy was stopped he along with nine BJP MLAs including Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Dinda, Manoj Tigga amongst other agitated on road at Karunamoyee in Salt Lake and claimed that they will again visit Bikash Bhawan to submit the deputation of starting schools immediately.

“The state government can open bars and allow 200 people in a marriage ceremony but cannot open schools. If students get educated then they will demand jobs which the state government cannot give for which they are trying to keep the youths uneducated,” slammed Adhikari.

Taking further potshots, Adhikari said that during the pandemic the state government had done several financial misappropriations from the funds allocated for the mid day meal for the students.

The Leader of Opposition also alleged that there are several areas where the network is so poor that students cannot attend online classes.

Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury with the same demand added that in rural areas several students cannot afford smartphones or computers to attend online classes.

“The state government should offer smartphones as there are places where the students don't have ways to attend online classes for which the number of dropouts from school is increasing,” Chowdhury mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention that at least four cases are filed at Calcutta High Court and the latest is filed by a school teacher Priyanka Bhattacharya on Thursday over the increase in the number of dropout students hearing of which is schooled on Friday.

The doctors are also demanding the same from the state government and stating that the mental state of the students are deteriorating as they are being deprived of normal life.

Student outfits of Left Front, BJP and Congress for the last couple of days are staging agitation in front of Calcutta University demanding immediate opening of the University.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:59 PM IST