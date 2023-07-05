West Bengal: LoP Says Democracy Destroyed In State, Asks Central Force To Be 'Unbiased'

Representative picture |

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari while campaigning for the rural polls, met the central force security personnel in the area and requested them to be 'unbiased' in their action. "Tomorrow the campaigning for the polls will be over. Please take care of the people of Bengal. You are deployed due to High Court's order, Mamata Banerjee didn't call you here. Democracy is completely destroyed in Bengal and state police has become a cadre," claimed Adhikari.

Slamming Adhikari, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that by degrading his own state Adhikari has proven that he is against West Bengal and its people. "Earlier too we have seen that Adhikari has asked the central government not to release the funds of West Bengal. By degrading his own state in front of outsiders he has proven that he is against this state and its people," mentioned Sen.

I quit TMC to save the state, says Adhikari

While campaigning Adhikari said that he had left TMC to save West Bengal. "None of the posts I had in TMC was taken away from me. On the contrary before I left TMC on December 2020, I was offered the post of deputy Chief Minister. But I had left everything just to save the state," Adhikari was heard saying.

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court had rejected Congress' plea of multiple phases for rural polls citing 'enough' deployment of central forces. Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We had appealed for multiple phases for polls as the TMC and police is trying to terrorise and intimidate people."