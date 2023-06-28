West Bengal: Leader Of Opposition Adhikari Sets New ‘Deadline’ For TMC Government

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari | File

Kolkata: In the run up to the high octane rural polls scheduled on July 8, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari now sets a new ‘deadline’ for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government while campaigning for the polls.

Addressing a public rally at Patashpur in Midnapore, Adhikari sets a 'three months’ deadline for the TMC government.

“From 18 Lok Sabha seats won in 2019 elections, we (BJP) will go on to win 36 seats in 2024 and then within three months TMC government will go. Just because of me TMC won in Contai, Tamluk, Arambagh and Ghatal in the last parliamentary election. We also aim to make a corruption free panchayat in Bengal,” said Adhikari.

'Thieves' of ruling party will be behind bars

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at party workers’ meet in Bhopal on June 27, Adhikari also mentioned that the alleged ‘thieves’ of the ruling government will be sent behind bars.

It can be recalled that last year Adhikari gave few dates in December and after those dates failed, the Leader of Opposition drew strong criticism from the ruling party.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari should see a ‘good’ astrologer for himself.

“All his prophecies are going in vain. Earlier too he gave baseless dates. He should first see an astrologer for himself,” added Ghosh.

It is pertinent to mention that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing at Jalpaiguri in North Bengal on Tuesday had also mentioned that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in the centre for just six more months.