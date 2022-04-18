West Bengal: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay calls meeting to end chaos in Calcutta HC

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday called for a general body meeting to solve the chaos going on in the Calcutta High Court.

“I have nothing against anyone personally. A general body meeting should be called so that the chaos in the court gets solved soon as people are not getting justice and the cases are pending,” said Justice Gangopadhyay.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Being deeply concerned at unprecedented & shocking ruckus in Calcutta High Court on April 13, had flagged the issue to the Chief Minister. Denial or obstruction to justice is antithetical to rule of law. Expect all, particularly noble fraternity, to ensure the sanctity of the temple of justice.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It can be recalled that TMC affiliated lawyers called for boycotting the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay after he ordered a CBI probe to SSC for which former state education minister Partha Chatterjee was asked to meet the CBI officials on which the division bench had stayed for four weeks.

Justice Gangopadhyay had also written to the Chief Justice of India seeking intervention over the situation of the alleged scams in the state.

It can be recalled that a couple of days back TMC members had protested against Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in Kolkata High Court premises. Some lawyers sat on a dharna and blocked people from entering the court of Justice Gangopadhyay.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:13 PM IST