West Bengal: Jairam Ramesh Slams Abhishek Banerjee's Controversial Comment On Whether Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Is BJP's 'Trojan Horse'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | PTI

Kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee questioned whether Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is 'Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Trojan Horse', Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that Chowdhury is 'not' a Trojan Horse.

"Sometimes we say something and TMC also mentions something but Adhir is not a Trojan Horse. What matters is the I.N.D.I.A. alliance which can defeat the BJP. Both for Mamata Banerjee and for us the main aim to defeat the BJP," said Ramesh.

Corruption in Bengal

On the other hand, while talking to the media, Chowdhury mentioned that 'everyone can see who all are involved in Corruption in Bengal'.

"I am not saying anything but we all know who all are involved in corruption in Bengal. In order to punish student leader Anish Khan's murderers people moves court, to get job people are moving court and also for ration scam people are moving court. The court instructs for CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes. I am the only one who called ED 'idiot'," said Chowdhury.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra denied permission

Speaking further about his party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Chowdhury mentioned that they did not get permission to hold public meeting in Malda and Murshidabad where the yatra will resume in its second leg.

"Didi had portrayed Mallikarjun Kharge as the PM face in the opposition alliance but in Siliguri we didn't get permission to hold public meeting where we wanted Kharge to speak. In Malda and Murshidabad also the police is saying they need to talk to someone who is above. Who is the one? We didn't even get an ordinary guest house to host lunch for Rahul Gandhi in Malda," added the West Bengal Pradesh Congress chief.