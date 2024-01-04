West Bengal: 'Don't Want Pity Of Mamata Banerjee,' Says Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury |

Kolkata: Amid rumours that Trinamool Congress (TMC) has offered only two out of 42 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in West Bengal, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday addressing the media said that Congress does not need "pity" from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"It is being said that they (TMC) is offering only two seats to the Congress but we don't need any pity from Mamata Banerjee. Congress is capable of giving solo fight and win more seats. It is Mamata Banerjee who wanted an alliance and it is TMC who need Congress in order to win," said Chowdhury.

Chowdhury takes potshots at TMC

Taking further potshots at the TMC, the state Congress president also mentioned that the two seats which are being talked about belongs to the Congress.

"The two seats which are being talked about belong to Congress. We have fought and won against the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mamata is busy serving the Prime Minister. I challenge Mamata to field anyone in my constituency or else even she can contest. I promise that if I lose I will be quitting politics. Two seats over here means she will give candidates in Meghalaya, Goa and elsewhere. The game is known to us," further added the West Bengal Pradesh Congress chief.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the comments of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is 'similar' to that of BJP.