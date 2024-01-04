 West Bengal: 'Don't Want Pity Of Mamata Banerjee,' Says Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: 'Don't Want Pity Of Mamata Banerjee,' Says Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal: 'Don't Want Pity Of Mamata Banerjee,' Says Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Taking potshots at the TMC, the state Congress president also mentioned that the two seats which are being talked about belongs to the Congress.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury |

Kolkata: Amid rumours that Trinamool Congress (TMC) has offered only two out of 42 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in West Bengal, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday addressing the media said that Congress does not need "pity" from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"It is being said that they (TMC) is offering only two seats to the Congress but we don't need any pity from Mamata Banerjee. Congress is capable of giving solo fight and win more seats. It is Mamata Banerjee who wanted an alliance and it is TMC who need Congress in order to win," said Chowdhury.

Read Also
West Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Her Comments On Salary, Pension
article-image

Chowdhury takes potshots at TMC

Taking further potshots at the TMC, the state Congress president also mentioned that the two seats which are being talked about belongs to the Congress.

"The two seats which are being talked about belong to Congress. We have fought and won against the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mamata is busy serving the Prime Minister. I challenge Mamata to field anyone in my constituency or else even she can contest. I promise that if I lose I will be quitting politics. Two seats over here means she will give candidates in Meghalaya, Goa and elsewhere. The game is known to us," further added the West Bengal Pradesh Congress chief.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the comments of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is 'similar' to that of BJP.

Read Also
West Bengal: Opposition Leaders Slam Alleged Rift Within TMC
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: 'Don't Want Pity Of Mamata Banerjee,' Says Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal: 'Don't Want Pity Of Mamata Banerjee,' Says Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari Promises 'Annapurna' Monthly Income Scheme For Women

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari Promises 'Annapurna' Monthly Income Scheme For Women

DMK Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin Invites PM Modi For Khelo India Games Opening, Seeks Relief Fund For...

DMK Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin Invites PM Modi For Khelo India Games Opening, Seeks Relief Fund For...

Rajasthan: PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah To Attend 3-Day All India DGP-IGP Conference In Jaipur...

Rajasthan: PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah To Attend 3-Day All India DGP-IGP Conference In Jaipur...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 04-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 04-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...