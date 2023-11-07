West Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Her Comments On Salary, Pension

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | Twitter/ANI

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she doesn't take salary and pension, West Bengal Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Mamata for her comments.

Talking to the media, Chowdhury said that Mamata should take her salary and pension and use it for the poor people of West Bengal.

"We all need salary to run ourselves and give certain amount to the party. We also utilize them for those who needs help. No one from at least Bengal would say that they don't salary or money. Either you get salary and spend it on you or you get it from somewhere. If Didi doesn't take salary how does she manage? She manages it from the money she gets from loot," slammed Chowdhury.

Taking further potshots, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress president also questioned that is she (Mamata Banerjee) keeping themoney so that she take take it later?

Mamata must use her salary for the poor, says Adhir

"She said that by now the money gathered would have been ₹40-₹45 crore. Is she keeping them so that she can take it later? Instead she should take it now and utilize them for the poor. Winter is coming and she can give blankets to the poor," further mentioned Chowdhury.

It can be recalled that on Monday, addressing a post Durga puja gathering, Mamata said that she neither takes salary as the Chief Minister nor accepts pensions as former MP.

"I neither take salary nor pensions yet we are thieves," Mamata said.