'I Dont Take Salary & Pension, Still We Are Thieves': Mamata Slams Oppn

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: At a time when arrested TMC leader Jyotipriya Mallick is again sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for another seven days over an alleged ration distribution scam, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again mentioned that during Trinamool Congress. (TMC) era at least one crore 'fake' ration cards were discarded.

While taking part at post Durga Puja gathering Mamata also slammed the former Left Front government of 'corruption'.

Fake ration cards scam

"It took me seven to eight years to clean the fake ration cards. With these fake ration cards even votes were given. I have digitised ration cards. I dont take the salary of Chief Minister neither I take pensions yet we are thieves and the big thieves are being escaped," said Mamata.

Without naming anyone, Mamata also mentioned that she doesnt neither name any stadium after her name nor any railway project. "Only Bengal is being targeted. The poor people are being deprieved. Them at leader even takes credit of good work done by ISRO," further added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Earlier this day, TMC minister Shashi Panja challenged that Prime Minister should contest against TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

"Many politicians are saying that Abhishek Banerjee would lose. I ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest against Abhishek even then Abhishek would win. Abhishek is there with the people of Diamond Harbour," Panja was heard saying.

Opposition claims TMC will lose

It is pertinent to mention that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had claimed that Abhishek Banerjee will lose. Recent addition is Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui who also said that he will win against Banerjee from Diamond Harbour seat and would sent Banerjee back to Kalighat (Banerjee's residence).

Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, "After TMC cams to power several commissions were set up to find the wrong doings of CPI(M) but nothing was found. By giving false blame on the Left Front she cannot shy off from the corruptions."