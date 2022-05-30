West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee spat over latter's remarks on judiciary |

Kolkata: TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday without naming slammed Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for criticizing him over his comment on judiciary.

“I have spoken about the judiciary and the Governor replied. Now everyone can understand who has crossed the red line,” said Banerjee.

Earlier this day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar taking to Twitter said, “Chief Secretary is to initiate all expected action & update by June 06, 2022 regards public targeting of judiciary by Diamond Harbour MP (over judiciary entrusting investigation to CBI in cases, including the infamous SSC scam), that can neither be overlooked nor countenanced.”

Taking example of Nandigram, Governor said, “Similar orchestrated & synchronised targeting of a sitting judge, then seized of Nandigram Election Petition, was unleashed by Diamond Harbour MP & others in Sept 2021. CS unfortunately failed to take mandated “appropriate action” and has to explain failure by June 06.”

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court dismissed the plea filed against Abhishek for his comment on judiciary.

It can be noted that on Monday, Banerjee from a public meeting of North 24 Parganas' Shyamnagar once again said that one per cent of the judiciary system doesn’t work properly.

The TMC national secretary also mentioned that his party always ‘cooperates’ with the central agencies.

“BJP’s Achhe Din is fake. Those who had thought that BJP will bring good days now are returning to TMC. BJP is a rich party and always uses their agencies and TMC cooperates with central agencies probe,” added Banerjee.

Banerjee also claimed that three years back on May 30 Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting at Barrackpore to bring back the ‘displaced’ TMC supporters.

“BJP through their muscle power used to threaten TMC workers earlier and Mamata Banerjee in 2019 brought back the displaced workers. Now see BJP is becoming extinct. If we open our door BJP won’t exist in Bengal,” further claimed Banerjee.

Taking further potshots at the BJP led Central government, Banerjee said TMC is with jute mills and workers for which Barrackpore BJP MP Arjun Singh had joined back TMC.