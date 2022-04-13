West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar seeks meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee over 'disturbing scenario' in precincts of Calcutta HC

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and wanted to meet her to discuss the chaos in the precincts of Calcutta High Court and also about alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

According to Governor House sources, “Governor has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for interaction during the day in view of disturbing and unprecedented worrisome scenario in the precincts of High Court at Calcutta as also the recent spate of heinous crime against women and continual deteriorating law and order in the state.”

It can be recalled that Calcutta High Court premises turned into a battlefield on Tuesday after TMC lawyers wanted to boycott the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay and opposition lawyers protested the claim.

The situation continued even on Wednesday and amidst turmoil the Chief Justice had called for the Registrar General.

It is pertinent to mention that Justice Ganguly had ordered CBI probe in the SSC recruitment scam which includes the name of former education minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

“A section of lawyers can play politics but I have ordered a proper probe into the cases. If someone doesn’t like my verdict then they can move to another bench or even to the apex court,” said Justice Ganguly.

Slamming the Governor, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that Bengal is ‘peaceful’.

“Dhankhar works at the behest of BJP and sometimes BJP also gets miffed with him. Bengal tops the list in security of women. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had always ordered a free and fair probe without seeing any colour. Dhankhar unnecessarily is trying to create confusion,” said Ghosh.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the ‘violence’ and ‘chaos’ in the state have crossed all boundaries.

“TMC makes an autopsy report keeping the doctors at gunpoint and now they are staging a protest against a Justice who believes in proper probe. Peace doesn’t exist in Bengal and violence has crossed all limits in this state,” added the BJP national vice president.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 05:00 PM IST