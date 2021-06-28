West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar responds after Mamata Banerjee says he was chargesheeted in 1996 hawala scandal

Kolkata: In a bitter face-off once again between West Bengal Governor and the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference and slammed Jagdeep Dhankhar, and called him a corrupt person.

“The Governor of West Bengal is completely a corrupt person and his name was in the charge-sheet of 1996 Hawala Jain case. I have written to the Prime Minister thrice over removal of this Governor and it is high time that he should take action,” stated the Chief Minister.

Hours after Mamata’s claim, Governor slammed the Chief Minister and accused her of spreading alleged "misinformation about the first citizen of West Bengal".

“Despite being a senior politician Mamata Banerjee is spreading misinformation about Governor. My name was not in the Hawala Jain charge-sheet. Deceased TMC leader Ajit Panja and TMC leader Jaswant Sinha’s name was there in the charge-sheet and was later also acquitted. She should have discussed with Jaswant Sinha before misinterpreting the people of the state,” slammed Governor.

Notably in 1996, CBI had charge-sheeted 10 senior politicians in Hawala Jain case for taking black money.

Taking a potshot at the media, the West Bengal Governor asked that why the fourth pillar of the Xonstitution didn’t question the Chief Minister.

“The media should be more responsible and counter-question Chief Minister’s claim so that they should give proper information to the common people of the state. I had written a letter to the CM after reading my dummy speech which I would deliver at 17 Legislative Assembly on July 2 and soon after that she gave misinformation about me,” said the West Bengal Governor.

Reading out the letter he had written to the TMC supremo, Dhankhar said, “I have had the benefit of going through the speech draft and I want to talk to you on certain issues at your convenient time tomorrow so that wholesome and effective stance can be taken. Following my letter Mamata Banerjee had called me to say that the speech was passed by the cabinet.”

Notably, earlier this day, the Chief Minister also alleged that the Governor’s visit to North Bengal is just to create unnecessary tension in the state.

Reacting to TMC supremo’s comment the West Bengal Governor claimed that financial misappropriation has happened in Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) as no audit has been done since 2017.

“CAG audit should be done in GTA as no audit is done since 2017. Local people had complained that several crore rupees have been given to GTA but even then audit isn’t done. Since 2012 there has only been one election in GTA and killing the democracy no election has been conducted even in GTA,” stated Dhankhar also adding that is the landslide victory of TMC was to kill constitution.