West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar hits out at WB Police, Mamata Banerjee over two line reply by top cop

On Saturday the Governor had slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following a massive al-Qaeda terror module busted in the state by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"State has become home to illegal bomb-making that has potential to unsettle democracy. Police MamataOfficial busy in carrying out political errands and taking on the opposition. Those at helm WBPolice cannot escape their accountability for this alarming decline in law and order," Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar posted on Twitter.

Jagdeep Dhankhar went on to say, that there were various instances of the police not doing its job and acting at the behest of the ruling party in West Bengal. The reply by the top police official wasen’t satisfactory following which Governor Dhankhar has asked Virendra, DGP of West Bengal Police to meet him in person on the 26th of September. The top official is expected to brief the Governor about the 'declining state of law and order' in West Bengal.