West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar claims VCs of 24 varsities appointed illegally by TMC

Kolkata: At a time when state Education Minister Bratya Basu claimed that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar should be replaced by Mamata Banerjee as Chancellor of universities, Dhankhar on Thursday slammed the state government claiming that the state vice-chancellors of 24 universities were appointed ‘illegally’.

Publishing a list of 24 Universities including Jadavpur University, Kalyani University, Presidency University, GourBanga University, Burdwan University, Alipurduar University, Dhankhar said that without his ‘knowledge’ the vice-chancellors were appointed.

“VCs of 24 Universities appointed @MamataOfficial in disregard of law. These are ex facie in defiance of specific orders or without approval by Chancellor-the Appointing Authority. These appointments carry no legal sanction and would be forced to take action unless soon recalled,” mentioned Dhankhar on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is pertinent to mention that the slugfest between the state government and the Governor is going on ever since 2019 when Dhankhar became the Governor. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier had on several occasions written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over removal of the Governor over allegedly interfering in state government’s work.

It can be recalled that a couple of days back state education minister Bratya Basu said that the Governor doesn’t sign the bills of the educational institutes and delays in the functioning.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the state government spends money for the functioning of the state universities for which the state government has the ‘right’ to decide on the vice-chancellors.

“Whenever there is any problem in the universities the state government solves the problems and also spends huge money on the development and other things on the universities for which only the state government has the first right to decide on things. Talks are on and soon Dhankhar will be replaced from the Chancellor post,” said Roy.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that whatever the Governor felt is ‘correct’ has been done and also that the TMC always purposely disrupts smooth functioning.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 08:09 PM IST