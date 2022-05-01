West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar and Babul Supriyo indulge in Twitter war over MLA oath

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Trinamool Congress legislator from Ballygunge Assembly constituency and the singer-turned politician, Babul Supriyo has become a new tussle factor between the Governor House and the state Assembly. Babul Supriyo and Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar were again involved in a Twitter spat over who would administer the oath to the TMC leader.

The confusion began when the Deputy Speaker, nominated by the Governor to administer the oath, refused, saying it would be an insult to the Speaker.

On Saturday, the Raj Bhawan issued a statement that Ballygunge MLA Supriyo's oath would be administered by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. Minutes later, Supriyo expressed his displeasure on Twitter.

He wrote, "For the sake of people of Ballygunge, who did not have an MLA for several months since the demise of Subroto Mukherjee, I would request your excellency @jdhankhar1 ji to reverse the decision and allow Hon'ble Speaker to preside over my oath taking allowing me to start my work."

WB Guv:



Public domain request of Shri Babul Supriyo, elected to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from 161-Ballygunge Assembly constituency seeking Governor for administration of oath by Hon’ble Speaker is not acceptable as not being in consonance with the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/nfXnUWYn1H — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 1, 2022

"Appointment of the Hon’ble Deputy Speaker Dr Asish Banerjee as the person to administer oath to Shri Babul Supriyo, elected to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from 161-Ballygunge Assembly constituency is in conformity with article 188 of the Constitution."

The Governor said, "April 27 communication @SuPriyoBabul, eleven days after issuance of Certificate of Election, to Hon’ble Speaker for his oath as MLA is jurisdictionally flawed and unwholesome optics as Speaker has no role or constitutional competency in the matter, unless so assigned by the Governor."

The bypolls for Ballygunge Assembly constituency were conducted on April 12, 2022 and the results were declared April 16, 2022. Babul Supriyo emerged as the winner for Trinamool Congress by a margin of 2022 votes. He was a two-time MP from Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal an also became a minister in the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

