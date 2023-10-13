 West Bengal: Govt Offers Assistance To Bengalis Returning From Israel
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: Govt Offers Assistance To Bengalis Returning From Israel

West Bengal: Govt Offers Assistance To Bengalis Returning From Israel

CM Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Bengalis stranded in the war-torn Israel and assures them of getting assistance from the government

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: The government of West Bengal has opened control rooms both in the state secretariat Nabanna as well as in Banga Bhawan in the national capital to help Bengalis return to the state who have returned from war-torn Israel to Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she had already given necessary instructions to Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Delhi Resident Commissioner Ujjaini Datta.

Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Bengalis in Israel

Taking to X, Mamata said, "Indians/ Bengalis are leaving battle-torn Israel and I have asked my Chief Secretary and Delhi Resident Commissioner to extend all possible government assistance, free of cost, to our distressed returnees. 53 Bengal-origin returnees have already reached Delhi today morning and the State Govt. is arranging their railway tickets back to Bengal at our cost.

Free transit accommodation in Delhi and Kolkata

Free transit accommodation at Banga Bhavan in Delhi and free local transport will be arranged by us. 24×7 control rooms have been opened at Delhi and Kolkata, help desks have been set up at Delhi and Kolkata airports."

Read Also
Bengal govt opens helpline for people stuck in violence-hit Manipur
article-image

Control Room Helpline numbers

Speaking about the control room numbers, the West Bengal Chief Minister stated," We are at your service and call our control rooms for all help at the following numbers: Control Room at Office of Resident Commissioner in Banga Bhawan, Delhi - 011-2371-0362 / 011-2372-1991. -Control Room at Nabanna - 033- 2214-3526."

Read Also
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Leaves For 12-Day Tour To Spain & Dubai To Seek Investments For State
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Govt Appoints New Collectors, Police Officials Following EC Clearance

Chhattisgarh: Govt Appoints New Collectors, Police Officials Following EC Clearance

Chhattisgarh: BJP Candidate Alleges Threats of NSA Booking by SP; Party Calls for SP's Dismissal

Chhattisgarh: BJP Candidate Alleges Threats of NSA Booking by SP; Party Calls for SP's Dismissal

Pakistani Betting App Kheloyar, Which Sponsored India-Ireland T20 Series, Under Scrutiny For Links...

Pakistani Betting App Kheloyar, Which Sponsored India-Ireland T20 Series, Under Scrutiny For Links...

Chhattisgarh: 24% Of Sitting MLAs Face Criminal Charges, Reveals ADR Report

Chhattisgarh: 24% Of Sitting MLAs Face Criminal Charges, Reveals ADR Report

Corporate Affairs Ministry Probing Accounts Of Adani's Mumbai And Navi Mumbai Airports: Report

Corporate Affairs Ministry Probing Accounts Of Adani's Mumbai And Navi Mumbai Airports: Report