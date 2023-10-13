West Bengal: Govt Offers Assistance To Bengalis Returning From Israel

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: The government of West Bengal has opened control rooms both in the state secretariat Nabanna as well as in Banga Bhawan in the national capital to help Bengalis return to the state who have returned from war-torn Israel to Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she had already given necessary instructions to Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Delhi Resident Commissioner Ujjaini Datta.

In times of crisis, we're a family. CM Mamata Banerjee's control rooms ensure a secure journey home. Reach out – we're here for you. #SafeReturn #MamataBanerjee#IndiaWantsMamataDi pic.twitter.com/EG1IUpECbt — Shovan Sarkar Nippon (@aitcshovan) October 13, 2023

Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Bengalis in Israel

Taking to X, Mamata said, "Indians/ Bengalis are leaving battle-torn Israel and I have asked my Chief Secretary and Delhi Resident Commissioner to extend all possible government assistance, free of cost, to our distressed returnees. 53 Bengal-origin returnees have already reached Delhi today morning and the State Govt. is arranging their railway tickets back to Bengal at our cost.

Free transit accommodation in Delhi and Kolkata

Free transit accommodation at Banga Bhavan in Delhi and free local transport will be arranged by us. 24×7 control rooms have been opened at Delhi and Kolkata, help desks have been set up at Delhi and Kolkata airports."

Read Also Bengal govt opens helpline for people stuck in violence-hit Manipur

Control Room Helpline numbers

Speaking about the control room numbers, the West Bengal Chief Minister stated," We are at your service and call our control rooms for all help at the following numbers: Control Room at Office of Resident Commissioner in Banga Bhawan, Delhi - 011-2371-0362 / 011-2372-1991. -Control Room at Nabanna - 033- 2214-3526."