Bengal govt opens helpline for people stuck in violence-hit Manipur

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday has opened a helpline to help people, those stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also directed the chief secretary to closely monitor the evacuation process.

“Deeply anguished by the kind of messages and sos we are receiving from Manipur. I am concerned about the safety of the people of Manipur and others hailing from different parts of the country, now stranded there. Govt of Bengal is committed to stand by the people & has decided to make every effort to evacuate people stranded there in coordination with the Govt of Manipur. The Chief Secretary has been directed to monitor the entire process, to help people in distress and despair. We are with the people at all times. Urge everyone to maintain peace,” said Mamata.

The helpline numbers are 033-22143526 and 033-22535185.

Meanwhile, Nagaland, Assam and Meghalaya have also opened emergency helpline numbers for the people facing challenges during the unrest in Manipur.