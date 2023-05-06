 Bengal govt opens helpline for people stuck in violence-hit Manipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengal govt opens helpline for people stuck in violence-hit Manipur

Bengal govt opens helpline for people stuck in violence-hit Manipur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also directed the chief secretary to closely monitor the evacuation process.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Manipur violence | Twitter

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday has opened a helpline to help people, those stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also directed the chief secretary to closely monitor the evacuation process.

“Deeply anguished by the kind of messages and sos we are receiving from Manipur. I am concerned about the safety of the people of Manipur and others hailing from different parts of the country, now stranded there. Govt of Bengal is committed to stand by the people & has decided to make every effort to evacuate people stranded there in coordination with the Govt of Manipur. The Chief Secretary has been directed to monitor the entire process, to help people in distress and despair. We are with the people at all times. Urge everyone to maintain peace,” said Mamata.

The helpline numbers are 033-22143526 and 033-22535185.

Meanwhile, Nagaland, Assam and Meghalaya have also opened emergency helpline numbers for the people facing challenges during the unrest in Manipur.

Read Also
Manipur Violence: Clashes lead to 54 deaths; Imphal Valley peaceful, most shops & markets open
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengal govt opens helpline for people stuck in violence-hit Manipur

Bengal govt opens helpline for people stuck in violence-hit Manipur

Karnataka Elections 2023: Survey shows Congress still winning with clear majority at 116 seats, BJP...

Karnataka Elections 2023: Survey shows Congress still winning with clear majority at 116 seats, BJP...

'BJP seizes power by dacoity': Sonia Gandhi launches fierce attack in her first rally in Karnataka's...

'BJP seizes power by dacoity': Sonia Gandhi launches fierce attack in her first rally in Karnataka's...

Watch: Lights go off during President Murmu’s convocation speech at Odisha university

Watch: Lights go off during President Murmu’s convocation speech at Odisha university

Bajrang Dal row: 'Congress playing with Hindu faith,' says UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Karnataka's...

Bajrang Dal row: 'Congress playing with Hindu faith,' says UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Karnataka's...