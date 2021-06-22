West Bengal govt forms 10-member committee to combat third wave of COVID-19

Kolkata: With the daily COVID-19 figures dipping every day in West Bengal, a ten-member expert committee, with senior doctors of various government hospitals and institutes, has been formed by the West Bengal government ahead of the third wave.

Third wave which is likely to hit in couple of months is said to affect people below 18 years of age.

Experts from the Medicine Department, Liver, Epidemiology, are also roped in to look into various hospital related and other infrastructural issues. The first meeting of the committee was held today.

The ten-member committee has been constituted with experts in COVID, which include Dilip Pal, Principal of B C Roy Children’s hospital. The other experts are Abhijit Chaudhuri of IPGMER, Jyotirmoy Ghosh of R G Medical College, G K Dhali from state-run SSKM hospital, who will prepare the hospitals ahead of the third wave of COVID pandemic and will also hold meeting whenever necessary.