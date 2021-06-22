West Bengal govt forms 10-member committee to combat third wave of COVID-19

Kolkata: With the daily COVID-19 figures dipping every day in West Bengal, a ten-member expert committee, with senior doctors of various government hospitals and institutes, has been formed by the West Bengal government ahead of the third wave.
Third wave which is likely to hit in couple of months is said to affect people below 18 years of age.
Experts from the Medicine Department, Liver, Epidemiology, are also roped in to look into various hospital related and other infrastructural issues. The first meeting of the committee was held today.
The ten-member committee has been constituted with experts in COVID, which include Dilip Pal, Principal of B C Roy Children’s hospital. The other experts are Abhijit Chaudhuri of IPGMER, Jyotirmoy Ghosh of R G Medical College, G K Dhali from state-run SSKM hospital, who will prepare the hospitals ahead of the third wave of COVID pandemic and will also hold meeting whenever necessary.
The Director of Health Services-West Bengal will be working in close coordination with the expert committee to ensure all preparatory measures. Doctors from School of Tropical Medicines Dr Yogiraj Roy and Bibhuti Saha are also part of the committee.
The expert committee will assess the requisite infrastructural, hospital infrastructure, logistical and clinical preparedness for meeting the challenges required ahead of the impending third wave. The expert committee will also review the infrastructural preparedness on a regular basis to deal with any emerging situation.
Notably, recently Director of AIIMS Randeep Guleria has warned about the third wave which is likely to hit in a month or two in India.
Kajal Krishna Banik, health specialist said that though the daily cases are dipping in the state the people should not leave the habit of wearing masks and using sanitizers as minute lack of care can increase the daily cases as parts of Kolkata and North 24 Parganas still have high positivity rate.
Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released a notice which said that on Monday 317991 people of West Bengal have been vaccinated.