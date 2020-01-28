West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar gheraoed by Calcutta University students protesting against CAA-NRC

A section of students of Calcutta University protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) gheraoed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s car outside the Nazrul Manch auditorium in Kolkata on Tuesday.
The Governor who is also the Chancellor of Calcutta University was stopped, but ultimately allowed to enter the auditorium where the convocation was being held. Students were seen prostrating on the road outside the gate to the auditorium, in a bid to prevent the Governor from proceeding towards the VIP entry.
Students raised slogans against CAA and NRC during the gherao.
Along with the Governor, Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee was stuck in his car due to the protests, but later was allowed to enter the premises. The Governor was to confer the Nobel Laureate with an honorary D.Litt from the Calcutta University, but had to leave the auditorium shortly after, as students refused to allow him on stage for the programme.
Banerjee however was seen on stage when the programme commenced, which was only after the Governor left the venue in a hurry. The programme took place without the presence of the Chancellor of the University, which is unusual.
The Governor tweeted after leaving the premises which says, “The uppermost thought in mind while leaving Calcutta University without attending the convocation is to ensure there is no compromise of the immense respect we have for Nobel Laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on whom we are conferring honorary D.Litt (honoris causa)”
On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was at Gandhi Murti in another part of the city with artists to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR. The West Bengal CM was seen painting a lady crying with ‘No CAA, No NRC’ written on her face. These paintings would be taken to different places to take the anti-CAA and NRC protests forward.
Mamata has been vocal about NRC since the time it was introduced in Assam. The protests at Nazrul Manch comes a day after a resolution was passed in the West Bengal Assembly which appeals to the Central BJP Government to repeal CAA and NRC which according to the amended citizenship law divides people on basis of religious identities.
