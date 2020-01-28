West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar gheraoed by Calcutta University students protesting against CAA-NRC

A section of students of Calcutta University protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizenship (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) gheraoed West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s car outside the Nazrul Manch auditorium in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The Governor who is also the Chancellor of Calcutta University was stopped, but ultimately allowed to enter the auditorium where the convocation was being held. Students were seen prostrating on the road outside the gate to the auditorium, in a bid to prevent the Governor from proceeding towards the VIP entry.

Students raised slogans against CAA and NRC during the gherao.