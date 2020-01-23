'Netaji condemned Hindutva ideology...': Mamata refers to Subhash Chandra Bose to criticise CAA-NRC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday chose Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary to garner support for her drive against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

A day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo held a rally in Darjeeling to protest the CAA issue where she reassured the Gorkha community of no division amongst people, she said that Netaji believed in secularism.

“Netaji had said ‘You give me blood, I’ll give you freedom' and here people are dying in the fight against CAA and NRC. We will walk the path of Netaji and Gandhiji,” said Mamata.