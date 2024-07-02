 West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Meets Chopra Flogging Incident Victims In Cooch Behar; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Meets Chopra Flogging Incident Victims In Cooch Behar; Watch

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Meets Chopra Flogging Incident Victims In Cooch Behar; Watch

Bose arrived in Bagdogra from New Delhi in the morning and proceeded directly to Cooch Behar, where the victims were waiting for him.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, originally slated to visit Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district to meet victims of a flogging incident, met them instead in Cooch Behar on Tuesday morning, sources said.

Bose arrived in Bagdogra from New Delhi in the morning and proceeded directly to Cooch Behar, where the victims were waiting for him.

"At the moment, the Governor is interacting with the victims at the Cooch Behar circuit house and gathering details from them," an official told PTI.

Sources said Bose would decide later whether to proceed with the planned visit to Chopra.

"Since the victims expressed their desire to meet him in Cooch Behar and have already arrived here, the Governor is meeting them here. Whether or not he visits Chopra will depend on his assessment," the official added.

Read Also
West Bengal Public Flogging: Governor CV Ananda Bose To Meet Victims Today, Demands Report From CM...
article-image

West Bengal Governor Seeks Report From CM Mamata Banerjee On The Chopra Flogging Incident

Bose on Monday had sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the flogging of a couple.

Police on Sunday registered a case after the video of the incident that happened on Friday went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. PTI could not independently verify the video.

The man seen in the video beating up the couple with a bamboo stick was identified as Tajmul alias 'JCB', who claimed to be a local TMC leader. He was later arrested.

The couple was allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship because of which they were flogged in the direction of a kangaroo court, police said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Anurag Thakur's Speech Was Full Of Allegations, Only 1 Word Expunged!', Rahul Gandhi Questions...

'Anurag Thakur's Speech Was Full Of Allegations, Only 1 Word Expunged!', Rahul Gandhi Questions...

Rahul Gandhi Comes Under Fire From Religious Leaders For Showing Images Of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak &...

Rahul Gandhi Comes Under Fire From Religious Leaders For Showing Images Of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak &...

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Meets Chopra Flogging Incident Victims In Cooch Behar; Watch

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Meets Chopra Flogging Incident Victims In Cooch Behar; Watch

WATCH: 'Narendra Modi Does Not Represent Hindus,' Congress' Digvijaya Singh Backs Rahul Gandhi's...

WATCH: 'Narendra Modi Does Not Represent Hindus,' Congress' Digvijaya Singh Backs Rahul Gandhi's...

Assam Floods: Elephant Calf Rescued From Gushy Waters Of Chirang's Aie River; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Assam Floods: Elephant Calf Rescued From Gushy Waters Of Chirang's Aie River; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma...