West Bengal Public Flogging: Governor CV Ananda Bose To Meet Victims Today, Demands Report From CM Mamata Banerjee On Chopra Incident

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the flogging of a couple in public and on Tuesday will visit Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district where the incident happened, officials said.

Bose, who is currently in New Delhi, also alleged that an effort is on to prevent his visit to Chopra by the state administration.

The governor is shocked by the incident, which was caught in a video, and called it "barbarous", they said.

"He condemned the incident and has sought an immediate report from CM Banerjee. The governor will go to Chopra straight from New Delhi tomorrow. He is keen to talk to the victims there and to the locals," a Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Chopra incident, West Bengal CV Ananda Bose says, "The series of ghastly violence in Chopra, in Cooch Behar, now in Kolkata...is disgusting, shocking, shattering... There is a bloodbath on the streets of Bengal. There is a death dance which you see in the… pic.twitter.com/5otKtjhter — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

The governor is likely to return to Delhi from there and file a report to the central government on the incident, he said.

West Bengal Governor Questions Role Of Police In Controlling Such Incidents

Bose also questioned the role of the police minister and the police administration in controlling such incidents in the state.

The police on Sunday registered a case after the video of the incident that happened on Friday went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. PTI could not independently verify the video.

The man seen in the video beating up the couple with a bamboo stick was identified as Tajmul alias 'JCB', who claimed to be a local TMC leader. He was arrested. The couple was allegedly engaged in an illicit relationship because of which they were flogged following the direction of a kangaroo court, according to police.

"This is a shocking and barbaric act of inhumanity. I condemn this incident. What we saw the other day was, the most disgusting sight, inhuman sight of a hapless woman being beaten in front of the people who did not react or revolt. There is a police force, but people are asking who is the cop and who is the thief," Bose said in a video message.

Alleging that the TMC government is trying to stop from visiting Chopra, he said it is the bounden duty of the state administration to make arrangements for the safe passage of the governor in any part of the state.

West Bengal Governor Condemns Incidents Of Mob Violence

Bose also condemned the incidents of mob violence which left four people dead in various parts of the state including Kolkata within a week.

A man was beaten to death allegedly by a mob in Hooghly district on Monday, making it the fourth such incident in the state in less than a week. While the first such case came to light in Kolkata on June 28, two more fatal assaults were reported on June 29 and 30.

"There is a series of ghastly violence. This is disgusting, shocking, and shattering," he said.

"Some of the IPS officers are playing to the gallery.. Is there a police minister here? Is this not her job to see that violence ends here?" Bose questioned.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds the home portfolio.

Governor Slams Police For Baton-Charging

The governor also slammed police personnel and civic-volunteer for baton-charging family members of a patient at the state-run Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital following an alleged altercation between them and doctors and nurses there.

Stating that this cannot be allowed in a civilised nation, Bose said there will be action.

"Those responsible for this, particularly in the government, have to answer for this. This is not a jungle raj... Jungle is better. This cannot go on, this has to stop and this will stop," he said.