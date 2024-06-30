 VIDEO: Woman & Man Openly Thrashed With Sticks By TMC Worker ‘JCB' As People Look On In WB's Chopra; BJP Asks CM Mamata To Take Action Against ‘Monster’ Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Woman & Man Openly Thrashed With Sticks By TMC Worker ‘JCB' As People Look On In WB's Chopra; BJP Asks CM Mamata To Take Action Against ‘Monster’ Accused

VIDEO: Woman & Man Openly Thrashed With Sticks By TMC Worker ‘JCB' As People Look On In WB's Chopra; BJP Asks CM Mamata To Take Action Against ‘Monster’ Accused

A video of the disturbing incident was shared by BJP's Amit Malviya and Left's Mohammed Salim who condemned the incident, questioning the safety of women under the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. The woman screams for help but her cries go unanswered and the crowd tacitly supports the TMC man assaulting her.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Shocking scenes from West Bengal's Chopra showing a local TMC leader thrashing a woman and man in the public | X

Kolkata, June 30: The BJP and the CPI(M) alleged that a local Trinamool Congress Leader (TMC) leader in Chopra (community development block) in Uttar Dinajpur thrashed a woman and a man with sticks as people looked on and some from the crowd even partook in "punishing" the victims, taking the law into their hands. A video of the disturbing incident was shared by BJP's Amit Malviya and Left's Mohammed Salim who condemned the incident, questioning the safety of women under the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal.

Disturbing Video

The disturbing video shows a man brutally thrashing a woman openly in the public using a stick. He whacks her multiple times. The assault is so brutal that the woman is hardly conscious and has no strength to even resist the blows. The woman is also dragged by her hair by the local TMC worker, shows the video. The woman screams for help but her cries go unanswered and the crowd tacitly supports the TMC man assaulting her.

After beating the woman mercilessly, the alleged TMC local leader nicknamed 'JCB', identified as Tajemul by the CPI(M) state secretary, assaults and hits a man who was thrashed along with the woman. Even as the man is lying on the ground due to the brutal beating, a few men from the crowd make him sit on his knees so that the local TMC leader can continue to thrash him.

Even the woman who is hardly conscious, is pulled by another person in the crowd. Both the victims, the man and the woman, are seen lying out in the open, surrounded by the crowd, hardly conscious after the assault.

BJP Reacts To The Video

"This is the ugly face of Mamata Banerjee’s rule in West Bengal. The guy in the video, who is beating up a woman mercilessly, is Tajemul (popular as JCB in the area). He is famous for giving quick justice through his ‘insaf’ sabha and is a close associate of Chopra MLA Hamidur Rahaman," posted Amit Malviya on X, targetting the Mamata Banerjee government over the incident.

CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary and former Member of Parliament, Mohammed Salim, also took to X and criticised Mamata's TMC government in the state over the incident, calling it worst than "Kangaroo Court."

Meanwhile, in another incident of political violence in West Bengal, the National Commission for Women demanded action after the brutal attack on Rosonara Khatun in West Bengal. The incident raised concerns over political violence and women's safety in the region, amidst accusations between TMC and BJP regarding the Sandeshkhali violence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Woman & Man Openly Thrashed With Sticks By TMC Worker ‘JCB' As People Look On In WB's...

VIDEO: Woman & Man Openly Thrashed With Sticks By TMC Worker ‘JCB' As People Look On In WB's...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 30, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 30, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 30, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 30, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: June 30, 2024 - Akshaya AK-658 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: June 30, 2024 - Akshaya AK-658 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

'Victory Of 140 Crore Indians!': Politicians Pour In Wishes After Team India's T20 World Cup 2024...

'Victory Of 140 Crore Indians!': Politicians Pour In Wishes After Team India's T20 World Cup 2024...