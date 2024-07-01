'Didi's West Bengal Unsafe For Women,' Says BJP President JP Nadda While Slamming CM Mamata Banerjee-Led Govt On Uttar Dinajpur Incident

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal over a "horrific" video of a man assaulting a woman in Chopra in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda said on Monday that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee' state is "unsafe for women."

"A horrific video has come to light from West Bengal, reminding of the brutalities that exist only in theocracies. To make matters worse, the TMC cadre and MLAs are justifying the act. Be it Sandeshkhali, Uttar Dinajpur or many other places, Didi's West Bengal is UNSAFE for women," Nadda posted on X.

The West Bengal police on Sunday filed a suo motu case and arrested one person in connection with the video in which a person is seen beating a woman at Chopra in the Islampur area of Uttar Dinajpur district.

"Police have arrested one person who had publicly assaulted a woman. Suo motu case filed. Victim has been provided police security. Investigation proceeds," a tweet from Islampur police district read.

According to the police, the arrested accused, identified as Tajmul Haque alias JCB, will be produced before the ACJM court in Islampur today.

Islampur Police District further said on X that "Efforts are being made from certain quarters to spread misinformation about an incident in Chopra PS under Islampur PD. The fact is, police has promptly identified and arrested one person who had publicly assaulted a lady."

In the purported video a man is seen beating a woman and another man with bamboo sticks and the incident that took place is being witnessed by a crowd of onlookers.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the "appeasement politics" of the INDIA bloc.

"Just because INDI alliance politics is built on appeasement, that mean no laws or constitutional rights to life & liberty do not apply? Appeasement politics of INDI alliance are causing them to cross every line and every law that guarantees rights to citizens All over the country, including West Bengal. Lie about protecting the constitution but do exactly the opposite?," the BJP leader posted on X.

Earlier on June 29, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged incident of assault on a Minority Morcha leader of the BJP in Cooch Behar.

Union Minister Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on June 28 formed a seven-member team to investigate the alleged assault on the BJP Minority Morcha leader in Cooch Behar.

The seven-member team includes BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, MLA Sikha Chatterjee, Phalguni Patra, Shashi Agnihotri, MLA Malati Rava Roy, Mafuja Khatun and MP Jayanta Roy.

The West Bengal Police said that that a case has been registered regarding the alleged incident, and three suspects have been arrested.