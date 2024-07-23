 West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Hails Union Budget 2024 As 'Big Boon' For State, Urges Effective Use Of Funds
Hailing the Union Budget as a "big boon" for West Bengal, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday said the state government should utilise the funds allocated by the Centre effectively without diverting it for "unauthorised purposes".

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal, Governor CV Ananda Bose | Wikipedia

Bose claimed the Budget was a "lifeboat" sent by the Centre, realising that the "financial ship of Bengal is sinking".

"The Union budget has come as a big boon to Bengal which is facing a financial breakdown or meltdown. This is a pro-people and pro-poor budget that Nirmala Sitharaman presented in Parliament... (Where) Bengal is concerned, it is a woman-friendly, youth and startup-friendly budget," the governor said in a video clip released by his office.

"Bengal should utilise the funds given by the Government of India through this budget effectively without diverting it for unauthorised purposes. This is a point (that) should be considered by the West Bengal government. The Bengal government must ensure that money reaches the targeted poor. Financial irregularities pointed out by the CAG should be stopped forthwith by the Bengal government," he said.

article-image

Bose, who is at present in New Delhi, said the state government must act with prudence and wisdom.

