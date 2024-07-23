Budget 2024: P Chidambaram 'Praises' FM Nirmala Sitharaman For 'Copying' Schemes From Congress Manifesto

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Tuesday praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing some schemes similar to those Congress had promised in its manifesto in view of the 2024 general elections.

Taking to X, Congress leader wrote, "I am glad to know that the Hon'ble FM has read the Congress Manifesto LS 2024 after the election results I am happy she has virtually adopted the Employment-linked incentive (ELI) outlined on page 30 of the Congress Manifesto."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I am also happy that she has introduced the Apprenticeship scheme along with an allowance to every apprentice spelt out on page 11 of the Congress Manifesto."

Taking jibe at FM Sitharaman, he said, "I wish the FM had copied some other ideas in the Congress Manifesto. I shall shortly list the missed opportunities."

In another post, he expressed his pleasure over the decision by the Centre to abolish the Angel Tax.

He mentioned that Congress has pleaded for the abolition for many years, most recently in the Congress Manifesto on page 31.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced: "The monetary limit for filing tax appeals is increased to Rs 60 lakh for ITAT, Rs 2 crore for High Courts, and Rs 5 crore for the Supreme Court. I propose to abolish the Angel Tax for all types of investors. Additionally, the corporate tax rate for foreign companies will be reduced from 40% to 35%."

FM Sitharaman announced one-month salary support for enterprises hiring first-time employees. Direct Benefit Transfer of up to ₹15,000 for eligible employees, with a limit of ₹1 lakh per month.