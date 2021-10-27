West Bengal: Former BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani joins Trinamool Congress in presence of State Minister Partha Chatterjee

BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani, who resigned from the party earlier this month, on Wednesday joined Trinamool Congress in presence of State Minister Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata.

Raiganj BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani earlier this month had announced his resignation from the party in West Bengal. The decision by Krishna Kalyan had come a day after he was sent a showcause notice by the BJP for speaking against the party's Raiganj MP and former Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri.

Krishna Kalyani had accused Debasree Chaudhuri of trying to hatch a conspiracy against him. "I cannot work in the same party as the BJP MP," Krishna Kalyani said. He, however, did not say anything about his future steps or if he planned to join any other party.

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo and four MLAs, including Mukul Roy, have left the BJP to join the TMC after Bengal assembly election results were declared on May 2.

Last month, Krishna Kalyani had expressed anguish against the BJP leadership and had said he would take a decision on his political future soon if his grievances were not addressed.

West Bengal: BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani, who resigned from the party earlier this month, joins Trinamool Congress in presence of State Minister Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/smPsX7gMs4 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 04:08 PM IST