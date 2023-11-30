West Bengal: Face-Off Between TMC & BJP Outside Assembly After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Rally (Video)

ANI

Kolkata: Soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded a rally in Kolkata, face off took place between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in West Bengal Legislative Assembly for two consecutive days. The protests that began on Wednesday spilled over on Thursday as both parties banged steel utensils with spatula and chanted slogans against each other.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: LoP West Bengal and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with other BJP MLAs, protest in the premises of the State Assembly in front of the TMC Party's protest. pic.twitter.com/qTrfJyRtYE — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

TMC registers complaint against BJP

TMC had complained to Hare Street police station alleging that the saffron camp legislators had insulted the national anthem.

According to statement issued, "Hare St PS case no 311 dated 29.11.23 u/s 341/504/34 IPC r/w Sec 3, Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. On a complaint by Sukumar Ray, Secretary WBLA, against BJP MLAs alleging insults to national honour during the TMC program at WBLA on 29.11.23 the above case was indexed. Allegations include BJP MLAs provoking breach of peace during the national anthem."

LoP promises to move High Court

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he will move Calcutta High Court against the complaint.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said that they didn't hear TMC singing the anthem.

"We are just 30 feet away from each other. We did not hear them singing the national anthem," said Ghosh. Calling BJP MLAs 'deaf', TMC minister Firhad Hakim said, "Are they (BJP MLAs) deaf? Even today they had shown disrespect to the national anthem. If they are deaf then they should go for treatment first."

Police and security officials deployed

It is pertinent to mention that a huge number of police both in uniform and in civil dress were deployed inside the Assembly to ensure that no untoward incident happens.

It can be recalled that Shah during his visit to the state in April said that BJP will get at least 35 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats. But during his visit in Kolkata on November 29, Shah didnt mention any number of seats but urged people to vote as much as possibly and said, "after getting elected as Prime Minister again, Modiji should say that became the Prime Minister because of West Bengal."