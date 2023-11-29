West Bengal: Political Turmoil Erupts As TMC & BJP Clash In Assembly Over Fund Freeze Protest

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee (left) Suvendhu Adhikar (Right) | Filepc

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs on Wednesday had protested against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government's freezing of funds in the Assembly. The protests happened as Union Home Minister Amit Shah was addressing a rally in Kolkata on the same day.

While TMC was chanting slogans against BJP and against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari entered the Assembly and chanted 'chor, chor' slogans against TMC.

Both the TMC and BJP raised slogans against each other within few feet of distance.

'BJP are looting people'

Asking the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay to take necessary action against the BJP, Mamata said that the saffron camp held the protest 'illegally'.

"Our protest had permission and they (BJP) did it illegally, the Speaker is free to take any action. Dont show Modi and Shah to me. TMC is not afraid of anything. They (BJP) are looting people and is calling TMC thief," said Banerjee.

On the other hand, ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, TMC IT cell had set up posters with 'MotaBhaiVoteNai' across Kolkata.