West Bengal: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Suspended From Assembly For Creating Ruckus

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari | ANI Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay on Tuesday suspended Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from Assembly for creating ruckus inside the House.

According to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Adhikari has thrown paper towards the chair of the Speaker.

LoP Suvendu Adhikari breaks assembly decorum

TMC MLA Tapas Roy moved the motion for the action after Adhikari raised slogans inside the House when a discussion on a resolution was taking place on Constitution Day.

"There is a decorum inside the House. Suvendu has been a member of the House for a long time. I have seen many Leaders of Opposition but no one was like him. His action made me move the motion for action against him," said Roy.

BJP to bring a confidence motion against Speaker

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, they are about to bring a confidence motion against the Speaker on Wednesday.

LoP Adhikari while raising slogans against the ruling TMC mentioned that saffron camp will continue protesting against TMC inside the House. "TMC goes opposition direction of the Constitution. They raise slogans against the Prime Minister. Their (TMC) ministers support maoists and also those who are against the country," said Adhikari.

Did you know?



Bengal Assembly just decided to suspend leader of opposition Suvendhu Adhikari for entire winter session



Why?



Because he dared to raise slogans inside the Assembly ... what a horrible crime!



By suspending LOP, democracy is 100% safe in Bengal! pic.twitter.com/KTwHxsiLMB — Abhishek (@AbhishBanerj) November 28, 2023

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said that the fallout happened after the Speaker didn't reply to his query.

"We wanted to know about the defected leaders. Some MLAs after winning the seat from BJP ticket have joined TMC. Inside they pretend to be BJP and the Speaker calls them BJP MLAs and outside in open the attend TMC programmes as well," said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, the TMC MLAs started their dharna in front of BR Ambedkar's statue in Assembly over the fund freeze by the BJP-led central government.