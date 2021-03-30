West Bengal Elections 2021: Former cricketer and BJP candidate Ashoke Dinda’s car attacked during campaign, saffron party alleges TMC hand

Kolkata: A fresh new political attack on the saffron camp by the alleged Trinamool Congress goons was seen on Tuesday as ex-cricketer and BJP’s candidate of Moyna of East Midnapore district Ashoke Dinda attacked during the election campaign.
According to the BJP leader Ashoke Dinda’s manager, while the former cricketer was returning from campaign his SUV was attacked around 4.30 pm by hundreds of goons by batons’ and iron rods.
“Ashoke Dinda sustained shoulder injury after stones were hurled at him and his car. A local TMC goon Ali and his followers led this attack,” claimed Ashoke’s manager.
Notably a couple days back a BJP cadre was found hanging from a tree which the saffron camp claimed was done by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Union Home Minister Amit Shah time-and-again claimed that the alleged TMC goons had killed over 130 BJP cadres in the run up to the Assembly polls.
It can be recalled that Nimta area of North 24 Parganas turned into a battlefield on March 29 as BJP delegation agitated in front of Nimta police station over the death of Shova Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of BJP cadre who was beaten by the TMC goons on February 27.
Giving an ultimatum of 72 hours to the police to start a proper probe over the incident, the BJP cadres’ had gheraoed Nimta police station since morning.
Notably, a political slugfest had started between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress after a BJP worker and his 85-year-old mother were allegedly beaten by miscreants who entered her house in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on February 27.
Though the grandson of the elderly lady claimed that her son had only beaten up her, the octogenarian alleged that “My son has been beaten because he works for the BJP. Two people pushed me. My son has injuries on his head and hands. I can neither talk nor sit properly. I have been beaten while I was bed-ridden.”