West Bengal Elections 2021: Former cricketer and BJP candidate Ashoke Dinda’s car attacked during campaign, saffron party alleges TMC hand

Kolkata: A fresh new political attack on the saffron camp by the alleged Trinamool Congress goons was seen on Tuesday as ex-cricketer and BJP’s candidate of Moyna of East Midnapore district Ashoke Dinda attacked during the election campaign.

According to the BJP leader Ashoke Dinda’s manager, while the former cricketer was returning from campaign his SUV was attacked around 4.30 pm by hundreds of goons by batons’ and iron rods.

“Ashoke Dinda sustained shoulder injury after stones were hurled at him and his car. A local TMC goon Ali and his followers led this attack,” claimed Ashoke’s manager.

Notably a couple days back a BJP cadre was found hanging from a tree which the saffron camp claimed was done by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Union Home Minister Amit Shah time-and-again claimed that the alleged TMC goons had killed over 130 BJP cadres in the run up to the Assembly polls.