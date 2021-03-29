West Bengal: 85-year-old woman, who was allegedly attacked by TMC workers in February, passes away

An 85-year-old mother of a BJP worker, who was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district, died in the wee hours of Monday, reported news agency ANI.
According to reports, Shobha Majumdar was also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member from Nimta and mother of Gopal Majumdar. Last month, Gopal Majumdar had alleged that three TMC workers attacked his mother at their home.
"They hit me on my head and neck. They punched on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain," Shobha Majumdar had earlier told ANI.
However, according to a report by The Week, the state police rejected Shobha’s assault claims and said her face was swollen due to other ailments. Meanwhile, the case took a turn after their relatives claimed that Gopal used to beat up his mother.
Following the attack, several BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari had visited Shobha's residence to take her to the hospital. She was being treated at a private hospital and had returned to her home four days ago.
Following her death, BJP has blamed TMC for the attack on the BJP worker and his 85-year-old mother. The BJP also blamed TMC for Shobha Majumdar's death.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of the octogenarian, saying her death will haunt West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for long.
"Anguished over the demise of Bengal's daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers," he said.
Taking to Twitter, BJP National President JP Nadda said: "I wish peace to Nimta's old mother Shobha Majumdar's soul. She had to sacrifice her life for her son Gopal Majumdar being in BJP. BJP will always remember her sacrifice. She was Bengal's 'mother' as well as its 'daughter'. BJP will always fight for the safety of Bengal's mothers and daughters."
Meanwhile, TMC has denied the allegations and said that the 85-year-old woman's death nothing to with the altercation between her son, Gopal, and the TMC workers.
"There was an altercation between a BJP worker, Gopal Majumdar, and a TMC supporter in front of Gopal's house, a month ago. Gopal fell down & his mother got agitated thinking that her son was being attacked & in the process, she also fell down," TMC MP Saugata Roy was quoted as saying by ANI.
"The 85-year-old woman who suffered from various ailments passed away today. I am very sorry about her death but it had nothing to with the altercation between her son, Gopal, and the TMC worker," Roy added.
Political violence has been regularly making headlines in poll-bound West Bengal, as the state moves on to the second phase of the assembly elections.
