West Bengal: 85-year-old woman, who was allegedly attacked by TMC workers in February, passes away

According to reports, Shobha Majumdar was also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member from Nimta and mother of Gopal Majumdar. Last month, Gopal Majumdar had alleged that three TMC workers attacked his mother at their home.

"They hit me on my head and neck. They punched on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain," Shobha Majumdar had earlier told ANI.

However, according to a report by The Week, the state police rejected Shobha’s assault claims and said her face was swollen due to other ailments. Meanwhile, the case took a turn after their relatives claimed that Gopal used to beat up his mother.

Following the attack, several BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari had visited Shobha's residence to take her to the hospital. She was being treated at a private hospital and had returned to her home four days ago.

Following her death, BJP has blamed TMC for the attack on the BJP worker and his 85-year-old mother. The BJP also blamed TMC for Shobha Majumdar's death.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of the octogenarian, saying her death will haunt West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for long.

"Anguished over the demise of Bengal's daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers," he said.