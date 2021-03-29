West Bengal: BJP worker's mother succumbs to injuries sustained in 'TMC attack'; Amit Shah, JP Nadda slam Mamata

Kolkata: Nimta area of North 24 Parganas turned into a battlefield as BJP delegation agitated in front of Nimta police station over the death of Shova Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of BJP cadre who was beaten allegedly by the TMC goons on February 27.

Giving an ultimatum of 72 hours to the police to start proper probe over the incident, the BJP cadres had gheraoed Nimta police station since morning.

Notably, a political slugfest had started between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress after a BJP worker and his 85-year-old mother were allegedly beaten by miscreants who entered her house in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on February 27.

Though the grandson of the elderly lady claimed that her son had only beaten up her, the octogenarian alleged, “My son has been beaten because he works for the BJP. Two people pushed me. My son has injuries on his head and hands. I can neither talk nor sit properly. I have been beaten while I was bed-ridden.”

The BJP also displayed the poster of the lady across South Kolkata and several BJP leaders also met the injured lady after she was admitted to Apollo hospitals.

Rubbishing the claims that the alleged TMC goons are behind the death of this elderly lady, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that she died due her old age.

Reacting to this claim, West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said that he can send BJP cadres to hit Saugata Roy and also that if he dies after it then it can also be termed as death due to old age.

New slugfest started over Sayantan’s comment as TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh termed Sayantan’s comment as ‘violent'.

“The comment of Sayantan Basu clearly indicates the true color of the BJP. Sayantan didn’t get a ticket for which he can be frustrated,” slammed Kunal.

Incidentally, from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to BJP national president JP Nadda took to Twitter and slammed TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over the death of the elderly lady.